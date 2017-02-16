Alcorn School Board adopts policy for delinquent lunch charges

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – Concerns about embarrassing students who have delinquent lunch charges came up in a discussion about a new Alcorn School Board policy Monday.

Under the policy that was approved on a 3-2 vote Monday, parents’ names could be placed on the school board agenda if they have unpaid lunch charges of $20.

Board members Ann Little and Ricky Fields opposed the policy while President Randy Wilbanks and members Daniel Cooper and Mary Coleman were in favor.

Exposing the names of parents with unpaid lunch charges could create an uncomfortable situation for students and parents, Fields said.

“Every situation is different, and I would hate to embarrass a parent that’s really struggling to make ends meet,” Fields said. “If their parents are made public like that and the other kids find out that their parents have been made public it can really open up an opportunity for bullying that child. Ultimately, we’ve got to protect the child.”

But Superintendent Larry Mitchell said the policy needs some “teeth” in order to collect those delinquent lunch payments. The district has made phone calls to collect lunch charges, and sometimes the calls are not returned, Mitchell said.

“In the end somebody’s got to pay,” he said.

In some cases, parents may not be able to pay while others choose not to pay, Fields said.

Little was also concerned that it could embarrass children. Other avenues to collect the money should be looked at, Little added.

However, Peggy Bundy, food services director, said she thinks very few will reach the part of the policy requiring their names to be made public.

The district looked at what other districts do with their policies and did not want to penalize the child, Mitchell said.

In terms of parents’ names being made public, Mitchell equated it to people who get their names put in the paper when they don’t pay property taxes. He thinks people will pay the overdue lunch fees to prevent having their names made public on the school board agenda.

As of Monday, there was $1,092 in delinquent lunch fees, Bundy said. The district makes phone calls and sends emails every week in an attempt to collect past due amounts, Bundy said. If the parents can’t be reached, letters are sent out.

“Most of the time it’s repeat offenders,” Bundy said.

In some cases, parents may give their children lunch money, but the children choose to keep it.

Under the policy, when past due amounts reach $10, the district will call the parent.

Once it reaches $15, a letter is sent to the parents requesting payment, and the parents will be encouraged to apply for free or reduced lunch.

When the amount reaches $20, the parent will be sent a letter to appear before the school board. The school board agenda will list the parents’ names and the amounts owed.

Parents can apply for free or reduced lunch for their children throughout the year. Parents can send money to the school to add to the child’s account or add it online through the school district website on My School Bucks.

A reduced breakfast is 30 cents and full pay is $1. A reduced lunch is 40 cents and full pay $2.50.

A student who cannot pay is still allowed to eat, and the charge is added as delinquent. Federal regulations require the delinquent charges to be covered by the end of the school year, officials say.

“The schools are currently paying those debts, which is causing a burden on each school’s operating funds,” the policy states.