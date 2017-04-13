Alcorn School Board rejects further discussion of Rienzi property

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

RIENZI – Hope may have died Monday for a Christian academy to use the former Rienzi Elementary School.

School Board member Daniel Cooper wanted to remove a controversial clause in an agreement so the town could lease the property to Pathway Christian Academy.

He made a motion to further discuss the Rienzi Elementary School property, but none of the other school board members seconded, which caused his motion to die.

“I wanted to take the reverter clause out and let the town move forward with what they need,” Cooper said. “I don’t think we need to stand in the way.”

When the school district transferred the former elementary school to the town of Rienzi, there was an agreement that stated the property would revert to the district if it were used as a school.

Since there was no second to Cooper’s motion, the reverter clause remains in place. That means neither the Christian academy and nor any other school can use the former Rienzi Elementary building, School Board President Randy Wilbanks said.

Cooper represents the Rienzi area and wanted to let the town lease the property to Pathway Christian Academy.

“I think it’s in the best interest of the town,” Cooper said. “The town needs it.”

Wilbanks said he hopes this issue is over but said he cannot predict what the future holds. The town of Rienzi still has the rights to the property, Wilbanks said.

Asked how he felt about not getting a second to his motion from his fellow board members, Cooper said, “That’s their decision. It doesn’t make them bad people.”

School board member Mary Coleman said the clause was put in the agreement because of the “threat of charter schools.”

Coleman added, “I didn’t want to risk that happening in case our district ever dropped to the point where charter schools could come into our district.”

Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams appeared before the school board Monday to get an update on where the members stood on the issue.

Williams said he was disappointed but not surprised that the school board did not reconsider its decision.

“I’m going to respect their choices and just move on to the next phase,” Williams said.

He does not know what will happen with the school building now but thinks there is a chance that Pathway Christian Academy can still go in the facility.

“I think there will be a way to bring it up again,” Williams said. “I’m just not at liberty to say right now. But I think it will come up again. It’s not over.”

Williams said he does not think the town of Rienzi is considering litigation against the school district.