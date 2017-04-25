Alert neighbor key to burglary arrest

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tupelo man is behind bars after a neighbor spotted him breaking into a house.

Tupelo police were called to Chickasaw Trail before 9 a.m. on Friday for a possible burglary on progress. Police surrounded the home, and a man ran out. A police dog tracked the suspect to a home on Lynden Boulevard, where he was captured without further incident.

Andrew I. Ivory, 23, of 1301 Fillmore Drive, was initially detained on an outstanding Mississippi Department of Corrections Warrant. He was later charged with burglary of a dwelling. During his initial appearance, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $75,000.