Allen to be next ICC president

Daily Journal

FULTON – The Itawamba Community College board of trustees selected Jay Allen as the college’s next leader Tuesday.

Allen will replace current president Mike Eaton, who announced his retirement in February.

Eaton, who has served as president at ICC since 2013, will officially step down in June.

Allen was one of three finalists for the position, all of whom were interviewed by the board on Monday.

“On behalf of the Itawamba Community College family, it is my pleasure to announce that the board of trustees has selected Dr. Jay Allen as the seventh president,” said William Shack, chairman of the board.

Currently the president and CEO of Hopkinsville Community College in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Allen leads a student body of more than 3,000 students and a satellite center at the Fort Campbell Army Post and Todd County Career Path Institute.

Before Allen assumed the presidency at Hopkinsville in January 2014, he served in several leadership positions at Hinds Community College and as a senior-level administrator for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College–Perkinston and the George County Center, for a combined total of 22 years.

Allen’s career so far includes experience with academics, career-technical, student services, institutional development, information technology, business services, athletics, workforce and other non-credit areas.

Allen earned an associate of arts degree in May 1991 from Hinds Community College. He then went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in 1993 and a master’s degree in 1995, both from Mississippi State University.

He received his doctorate, which is in higher education administration, from the University of Mississippi in 2009.

Allen and his wife, Brenda, who is currently a math teacher and school nurse, have two daughters, Emma Grace, 13, and Mollianne, 9.