Amory man pleads to murder conspiracy

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Monroe County man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for plotting to kill his wife in 2015.

Derik Graves, 33, was set to go to trial in Lee County Circuit Court this week. A jury had already been seated Tuesday when Graves agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and grand larceny.

Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk sentenced Graves to serve 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with another 15 years suspended.

Graves was accused of hiring a Lee County man he worked with to shoot and kill Graves’ wife. The “hitman” went to authorities, prompting an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Graves was recorded during 10 meetings scheming with the informant to obtain a rifle.

During the investigation, a 2011 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle, which had been reported stolen by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, was recovered from Graves’ home.