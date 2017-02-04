Another state budget cut looming

By Adam Ganucheau

Mississippi Today

JACKSON – Another mid-year budget cut may be needed after Mississippi missed its projected revenue collection total for the eighth straight month in January.

Legislative spending chairmen Rep. John Read, R-Gautier, and Sen. Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, said on a radio show Thursday morning the cuts may be necessary after January collection reports show an $18 million shortfall.

That $18 million shortfall, added to the other six months of this fiscal year means the state has missed original projections by $107.5 million this fiscal year.

“Yeah, it looks that way,” Clarke said when asked by Supertalk radio host Paul Gallo if the governor might have to make cuts again. “When the January numbers came in, that was really disappointing. We had our fingers crossed we wouldn’t have to cut again.”

Gov. Phil Bryant already directed special cuts in January to help offset the revenue shortfall to that point: a $51 million cut that reduced a vast majority of state agencies’ budgets by 1.45 percent. He also transferred $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund, the state’s major reserve fund, to the general budget.

There have been other pressures on the state budget this fiscal year. In September, Bryant ordered a cut for all but four state agencies to compensate for a $56.8 million “accounting error” made during the budget writing process last spring.

Tax revenues feed the state’s general fund, which finances state agencies and their daily operations. When revenues run below projections, the governor and Department of Finance and Administration Director Laura Jackson compensate by cutting state agencies’ budgets or transferring reserve fund money to the general fund.

The state’s revenue collection woes are not new. In the past 17 months, the state has met revenue projections just twice: May 2016 and August 2015.