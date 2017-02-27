Area high schools look to prepare students for taking ACT

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – High school juniors across the state will take the ACT this week, and area schools have been working year-round to ensure students perform to the best of their abilities.

The ACT for high school juniors is funded by the state of Mississippi and was recently added as a measure of school performance under the state’s accountability model.

This will be the third year all students statewide have been required to take the test, which measures college readiness, as juniors by the Mississippi Department of Education.

Terry King, principal at Booneville High School, said scoring well on the ACT opens doors for scholarships and prevents students from having to take remedial courses during their first year of college.

“We emphasize to them that it’s important for their future,” King said. “…It’s going to help them when they go to college.”

Some area schools, including Tupelo, West Point and New Albany high schools, have created ACT “clubs” to encourage students to work hard for a certain score on the test.

The newly created “ACT 30-Plus Club” at THS is made up of 27 students who have scored a 30 or above on their ACT. The club is sponsored by BankPlus of Tupelo, and students receive T-shirts adorned with the number 30.

“We recognize students for a number of things, but we just thought it would be great to walk around campus with a shirt on with your ACT score on it,” said Jason Harris, principal of THS. “The big thing is the recognition. If you make 30 or above, you’re in the top five percent, and we’ve been looking for a way to recognize them.”

New Albany High School is home to an “ACT 30-Plus Club” as well.

At WPHS, students are invited to join the “21 Club” by scoring at least a 21 on the ACT. The school then hosts a media-days style event to recognize those students.

While many schools recognize students who score well, they also connect students with resources on the front end to prepare them for the test.

THS and high schools in the Lee County School District offer ACT prep classes to students, though they aren’t required.

Practicing online

King said the Booneville School District has purchased online practice test programs, offered students tutorial sessions for each subject and on test-taking skills and hung up motivational posters around the school building.

Teachers are emphasizing the ACT in their classrooms, King said, by using sample questions as bell-ringer activities and on their tests.

“We have set out this school year to try to create a culture of students being ready for the ACT test,” King said. “Of course we’ve tried to work on our scores throughout the years, but we really want to create the culture where they know it’s just as important as their state tests.”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent