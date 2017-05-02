Arrest made in 6-month-old theft case

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Como man has been charged with a residential burglary that happened in November 2016.

A resident reported that someone entered his apartment on Nov. 9, 2016 and stole an xBox, games and a pair of shoes. The investigation pointed to Quintez Perry, 21, of Como, a former roommate of the victim. The following day, Perry sold one of the video games at a pawn shop in Memphis, Tennessee.

As the investigation continued, police gathered enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant. Perry was detained after a traffic stop April 29 on US 278 in Oxford. Bond was set at $2,500.