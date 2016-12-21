Arrest made in armed robbery and kidnapping case

Monroe Journal

AMORY – Charges were filed Wednesday morning against an Amory man in connection to the Sunday armed robbery and kidnapping of two juveniles.

Deionta Ivory, 23, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping, according to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen. Ivory was picked up Tuesday by Amory police and held in jail overnight. He is awaiting his initial bond hearing in Monroe County Justice Court.

Ivory allegedly forced entry into a vehicle at Subway and made two juveniles to drive him to an ATM machine and ultimately the Chevron station on Highway 278. After making the second juvenile enter the store, the suspect fled on foot, launching the search.

According to Bowen, Ivory’s prior offenses with the APD included misdemeanor cases.

Following up on tips and evidence led to Ivory’s arrest.