Arrest made in string of recent robberies

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A man has been arrested in connection to a string of Tupelo robberies.

Marcus C. Wilson, 34, of Tupelo, has been charged in the robbery of a Dollar General and two convenience stores. He faces two charges of armed robbery, one charge of grand larceny, and one charge of kidnapping.

The Dollar General at 1706 S. Gloster St. was robbed the evening of Dec. 13, three days after the Sprint Mart at 317 S. Gloster St. was robbed. And on Nov. 29, there was a strong-arm robbery at the Texaco T-Mart at 1400 S. Gloster.

Wilson is charged in all of those incidents, plus he is charged with kidnapping in the Dollar General robbery.

It is unknown at this time if Wilson was involved in the Dec. 18 armed robbery of a Dollar General in Tupelo. The investigation is ongoing.

Wilson will be arraigned today.