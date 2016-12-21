Arrest in ‘Vote Trump’ burning of Mississippi black church

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, News
McCLINTON

McCLINTON

By Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

JACKSON – A Mississippi man with a prior criminal record was arrested Wednesday in the burning of an African-American church that was spray-painted with the words “Vote Trump,” and the church’s bishop said the man is a member of the congregation.

The state fire marshal said investigators do not believe the fire was politically motivated, but there a signs it may have been done to appear that way.

Andrew McClinton, 45, of Leland, Mississippi, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville – the city where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election.

McClinton is charged with first degree arson of a place of worship, said Warren Strain, spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Hopewell Bishop Clarence Green said McClinton, who is African-American, is a member of the church. Green said he didn’t know about the arrest until he was called by The Associated Press.

“This is the first I have heard of it,” said Green, who said he was attending to other church duties and didn’t have time for a longer interview.

It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.

The investigation is continuing, and officials have not revealed a possible motive.

“We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the fire marshal, told AP.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show McClinton was sentenced in 1991 to three years’ probation for a grand larceny conviction in Washington County, where Greenville is the county seat. His probation was revoked in 1992 for receiving stolen property in Greenville, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher.

In 1997, McClinton was sentenced to seven years for attempted robbery in Lee County. And, in 2004, he was convicted of armed robbery in Lee County. He served eight years in prison and was released in January 2012. His time served included days he was jailed before trial.

McClinton’s supervision by the department ended in February, the spokeswoman said.

Greenville is a Mississippi River port city of about 32,100 people, and about 78 percent of its residents are African-American. While it’s not unusual for people of different racial backgrounds to work and eat lunch together, local residents say the congregations at most churches remain clearly identifiable by race.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons on Wednesday called the church burning “a direct assault on the Hopewell congregation’s right to freely worship.”

“There is no place for this heinous and divisive behavior in our city,” Simmons said. “We will not rest until the culprit is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We take pride in our work to have a unified city and we look forward in continuing that work.”

Hopewell was founded in 1905 in the heart of an African-American neighborhood, and the congregation now has about 200 members. While some walls of the beige brick church survived the fire, the empty windows are boarded up and church leaders have said the structure will likely be razed. Rebuilding could take months.

After the fire, Hopewell congregants began worshipping in a chapel at predominantly white First Baptist Church of Greenville. Bishop Green said last month the generosity of First Baptist demonstrates that “unlimited love” transcends social barriers. James Nichols, senior pastor at First Baptist, said the Hopewell members are welcome to stay as long as they need a home.

Greenville is in Washington County, a traditional Democratic stronghold in a solidly Republican state. In the Nov. 8 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump easily carried Mississippi, but Democrat Hillary Clinton received more than twice the vote of Trump in Washington County – 11,380 for Clinton to 5,244 for Trump.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • DWarren

    One radical Progressive on the Discussion Board owes the people of Mississippi in general and the fifty-eight percent of Mississippi citizens who voted for Trump in particular a full-throated, heartfelt apology for his now demonstrably false accusations of racism, hatred, and violence that slandered and libeled the state’s traditional conservatives when the church burning story first broke. If he is a person of integrity and character, he will humbly issue the same forthwith.
    I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: “the Left constantly practices as a virtue in the extreme what they slanderously accuse traditional Americans of apart from any supporting evidence.” The Left’s rejection of an absolute moral code and preference for viewing each individual as his or own self-identified, subjective lawgiver results in persons possessing no moral compass. So, let’s see who has integrity and character and who’s nothing more than a petty propagandist for the radical loony Left. The former will self-diagnose their bigotry and abandon it, while the latter will persist in it; choosing to embrace the delusion that he was right all along.

    • TWBDB

      Dale Warren – I’m certain you are referring to me and I will happily step away from my promise to ignore you to take a moment to formerly admit I was wrong in assuming a Trump supporter set fire to this African American church. If anyone, besides you, was offended by my statements I formerly with “full – throat” apologize.

      Now, if you are a man of integrity, perhaps you’d care to apologize for the multitude of times, including this one, where you’ve falsely accused me of statements I’ve never made;
      I never once accused “the state’s traditional conservatives” or “Trump supporters” in general for the arson of this church. I pointed to the vitriol and bigotry rampant in this 2016 election cycle and that found in threads like this one, just like the crap you wrote in the post I’m responding to, as fodder for the anger leading to these violent acts. Perhaps while you’re at it you’ll apologize to the hard working, decent people you offend on a daily basis.

      I won’t hold my breath.

  • TWBDB

    The tragedy to this church is real, still horrendous, regardless of who set the fire or why. It would most certainly serve the community to fully report the details of this arson, including the arsonist’s motivations, specifically the reason this ‘Vote Trump’ was written on the side of the building. If done so to falsely accuse Trump supporters, we should all join in denouncing this act of slander; as we should all join in denouncing any acts of bigotry.

    One thing is for certain, regardless of who or why this fire was started there are victims, and the who or why doesn’t reduce the needs those victims have or the fact they were victimized.

  • Numbercruncher

    What a disgusting man. He set fire to his own church and spray painted graffiti on the side to make it look like it was a racist act by a white individual. I’ll say it again. He set fire to.. his.. own.. church. And he did it because he didn’t like a presidential candidate and wanted it shown that his supporters are racist. Juuuuust like hardcore leftists have been falsely claiming. How is that for the spreading of fake news and its consequences?

    The media of course ran with it. The arson went national with prominent photos of “vote Trump” on the side and the media had all but indicted white Mississippians as racist bigots again. And it will be another stereotypical reinforcement as a correction will not be made nationally. The media got what it wanted. It wanted a burned predominantly black church that could be linked to Trump. Will the national media say it was not a racist white guy and his privilege and show the coming together after the facts are known? HA! Heck no. Mississippi must remain a stereotypical current racial battleground with KKK marches that happen as often as sunsets.

    People that consider themselves progressives in MS bought it too. Trump supporters get the finger pointed at them and lectured again. And right on cue it was a lecture that was unfounded. It’s the same lecture, in a different form, that has attempted to be given for several years now while the country has languished. As I have said before Mr and Mrs Progressive, Trump is the direct fault of you. Not the so called privileged, bigoted, racist, homophobic, xenophobic, and whateverophobic is next, white person. For and example… google “10 PowerPoint presentations that give zero fu—“. Just watch what is being taught and encouraged in college classrooms. Division and discourse is being taught. The same division and discourse that drove a disgusting man to burn down his own place of worship to try to convince Americans that white, racist, Trump supporters are harassing Black Mississippians.

    He should be charged with a hate crime. He had hate as a motive.

  • DWarren

    As everyone can see, radical Progressives on a mission to impose California style political correctness on the people of Mississippi using bigoted slanders with absolutely no basis in truth are capable only of non-apology apologies. They are more interested in obfuscating about a matter they jumped on in a progressive knee jerk reflex as exhibit A for slandering and libeling Mississippians—only to discover that their salacious prejudgment condemnation possessed no iota of merit. Their preference for clinging to their self-identified subjective “truth” so overwhelms their lack of a moral compass that a sincere mea culpa is rendered impossible, and they must persist in their original bias against all odds or evidence to the contrary. Only “facts” that buttress their unfounded fanciful presuppositions are allowed to pass through the filter of their PC mental blockade. Any “truth” contrary to their deep and abiding irrational biases is summarily trapped as a foreign substance, labeled irrelevant, and discarded as “fake news.” Ronald Reagan correctly observed, “The problem with our liberal friends isn’t that they are ignorant. It’s just that they “know” so much that isn’t true.”