Art display celebrates Black History Month

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – An exhibit featuring work by local African American photographers is on display at the Corinth Public Library in February for Black History Month.

The exhibit, “Through the Lens,” is presented by the local newspaper Community News Flash.

Publisher Jerry Porter said he wanted to take a different angle this year when it came to recognizing African Americans during Black History Month.

The work by the local photographers is “awesome,” Porter said, adding, “These guys are great photographers.”

They are Queenie Christian, Jerry King and Torrance Pollard. Pollard of Corinth was at the library on Friday and took a moment to discuss his work. Some of his work includes eagle photos from Shiloh, waterfalls in the Smoky Mountains and Alcorn County scenes.

“As long as I’m taking pictures, I’m happy,” Pollard said.

His photos, which are framed, are for sale except for the one he gave his wife for Christmas.

He is happy that the exhibit is being put on by the Community News Flash.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get our stuff out where the public can see it,” Pollard said.

The exhibit also includes a display of famous African American photographers, including Moneta Sleet Jr., who was the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism for his coverage of Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral.

Other African American photographers honored in the exhibit focused on issues such as race relations, poverty, the Civil Rights Movement and Negro League Baseball.

The exhibit will end with a reception on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, which will include light refreshments. The photographers are expected to be there to discuss their work.