Authorities seek three men in Marshall County shooting

Daily Journal

HOLLY SPRINGS – Law enforcement in two states are searching for three men accused of shooting another man in Marshall County early Friday morning near the Mississippi-Tennessee line.

According to witnesses, three suspects approached a man at a gas pump around 2:30 a.m. at the Slayden Travel Center on US 72. The victim, described as a 39-year-old man from Grand Junction, Tennessee, was shot once in the head. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance photos of two of the three suspects, who were last seen driving west on Highway 72 in a blue Chrysler 200.

Anyone with information is asked to call (662) 252-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 727-2169.