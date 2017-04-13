Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Since 2003, the Mississippi Trailblazers Awards Ceremony has recognized notable Mississippians for their contributions to racial and cultural diversity and multicultural change.

This year’s honorees for the civil rights award include a Tupelo economic developer, the state’s first black Miss Mississippi and the head of millions of Baptists.

“Without diminishing the previous fourteen classes, which have contained federal judges, generals, international celebrities, pillars of the business community and legislative stalwarts, I believe this year’s class of Mississippi Trailblazers truly represents our state’s many faces of diversity,” chairman and CEO of the organization Rev. James Hull said. “Harry Martin is a genuine economic development icon, Toni Seawright is a bona fide history maker and Dr. Jerry Young has turned the attentions of nearly 8 million Baptists toward Mississippi.”

Harry Martin is the longtime president of Tupelo’s Community Development Foundation who led the development of five industrial parks. Toni Seawright is the state’s first African American Miss Mississippi who also became the first African American to earn a degree from the Mississippi University for Women. Rev. Dr. Jerry Young is the first-ever Mississippian elected president of the nation’s largest African American Christian protestant organization.

Other recipients include: award-winning journalist Jerry Mitchell for his universally-acclaimed coverage of civil rights murders which led to the convictions of four Klansmen; Dr. Cindy Ayers, who helped establish Mississippi’s first black bank; former Ole Miss administrator and 12-year president of the Oxford School Board Dr. B.J. “Buddy” Chain who helped ease racial tensions during the integration transitions of the 1970s; and cultural artist and Ole Miss graduate Darneice Floyd.

“We wanted to find a way to bring different cultures and races together in the state,” Hull said. “The Mississippi Trailblazers award recognizes those people who have advanced such a cause in business, education and government, among other things.”

The 2017 Mississippi Trailblazers Awards Ceremony, held April 22 at the BancorpSouth Conference Center, is an annual event in its 15th year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a brief reception, followed by a dinner and the awards ceremony. Tickets are available at McKinney’s on North Gloster St. and Myles’s CPA on West Main St. at $75 apiece. Tickets can also be reserved on the Mississippi Trailblazers Facebook page.

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com