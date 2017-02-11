Distinguished couple: Baileys named 2017 Outstanding Citizens

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – With a standing ovation to accompany them, Dr. Joseph Bailey III and Polly Bailey walked to the stage after being named 2017 Outstanding Citizens at the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday.

“I am so humbled being up here with Tupelo having so many wonderful people,” Polly Bailey said after reaching the podium, “and I just want to thank you all.”

She and her husband both thanked Junior Auxiliary for the work its members do in the community, and Dr. Bailey said it’s been a privilege to work and serve with like-minded people in Northeast Mississippi.

“We do have problems,” he said, “but we meet those problems head on and work on them and pretty soon they’re not problems at all.”

During her introduction, JA President Meg Gibens highlighted their work as driving forces behind the Tree of Life Clinic.

“Out of an awareness of the fact that so many in our area were without access to quality health care, came a vision to start a free clinic that serves patients who do not have insurance or the ability to pay,” Gibens said.

Since its founding in 2009, the clinic has served more than 17,000 patients and issued more than 55,000 free prescriptions.

Dr. Bailey, a retired gastroenterologist, is chairman of the board for the clinic and physician on duty, while Polly Bailey purchases supplies, coordinates with volunteers and oversees the clinic’s operation. Both have applied for private and corporate grants to help extend the clinic’s mission.

“They have worked tirelessly and have inspired all of us at the clinic with their dedication and love for ‘all God’s children,’” said Bill Austin, Tree of Life pharmacy director.

The Baileys also have worked with the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic. He was a volunteer and past board member, and she served as its chairman of the board. In addition, they have volunteered with the American Red Cross.

Dr. Bailey is a past co-chairman of the Tupelo Multi-racial Committee. He was one of four founders and a past chairman of the board of Sanctuary Hospice House.

He’s also been a board member at the Salvation Army and the Tupelo Airport Authority.

“Joe was given the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award, considered the Nobel Prize for community service in the United States, for his work in our community,” Kenny and Cathy Cook said when nominating the Baileys as Outstanding Citizens.

His honors include a national Jefferson Award and an NAACP Award.

Polly Bailey is a past president of Junior Auxiliary. She spent eight years on the Tupelo Public School Board, including a time as chairman. She’s also one of the founders of the Association for Excellence in Education.

“Polly has been an ardent volunteer with the Tupelo Symphony board, the Lee County Girl Scouts fundraising board, district lay leader with her husband of the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church and has served in multiple leadership areas of First United Methodist Church here in Tupelo,” Mary Ann and Norris Caldwell said in support of the nomination. “With her husband, she has been involved in numerous mission trips to Mexico sponsored by their church.”

Polly Bailey is a past president and board member of Tupelo Community Theatre, and she’s a Fortnightly Musicale member.

“Antoine de Saint Exupery said that ‘love does not consist of gazing at each other, but looking outward together in the same direction,’” said David and Shawn Brevard. “Joe and Polly have shown their loving hearts by looking outward together and working outward together in the same direction for decades.”

Both are alumni of Millsaps College. The school named him Community Philanthropist of the Year in 2010, and the pair were awarded Millsaps’ Jim Livesay Service Award in 2008.

The Baileys have three children, Paula Whitaker, Jennifer Almoney and Amanda Sisk, as well as 10 grandchildren. They also have a multitude of friends who stood and applauded at the BancorpSouth Arena on Friday.

“By offering themselves as servants to others and leading by example,” Gibens said, “they have been instrumental in making Tupelo a better place to live for all of us.”

