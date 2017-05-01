Baldwyn elections heat up Tuesday

By Thomas Simpson

BALDWYN – Voters will go to the polls in Baldwyn this week to vote on several offices, including the police chief office that has been held for 40 years. The candidates, all Democrats, range from the young age of 23 to 72.

For the police chief spot, voters will choose between incumbent Troy Agnew, Gene “Mac” McFadden, Willie Howell, Ne’Kya’ Ward, and Andrew Adams.

One of the main concerns for each candidate was the relationship between residents and law enforcement. In light of national headlines, each candidate has stated that the importance of a positive relationship could impact the community in a positive way.

“I just want everyone to treat each other with the same accord and put aside their differences,” Agnew, 72, said. “As a department, I also want to treat each 911 call the same, and make sure our guys answer those calls accordingly, which I believe we have done successfully.”

Ward, who is the youngest candidate in the race at 23, believes that her age shouldn’t turn away voters.

Her father, who was an Air Force officer, has been one of the men she has modeled her campaign after, along with Pine Bluff police officer Tommy H. Norman. Norman is known nationally for his work at trying to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community.

“You see Norman interact with the community, whether it is letting the children play with him and his partner or helping his residents some way or another,” Ward said. “I just want to spread the message that if officers can act in a positive manner, the residents will react the same way, and vice versa.”

McFadden, 64, moved to Baldwyn in 1995 and has been a resident ever since. The father of three understands how important it is to build relationships with youth in the community.

“I want to be able to take our neighborhoods back and build relationships between parents, children and the police,” McFadden said. “I want to make it to where kids won’t be afraid to walk up to us for help.”

Howell, 50, debated on whether to run or not, but thought it would be nice to see a new face as the police chief. One of the things he is focusing on is maintaining safety for the community.

“I want to be able to change what we can to make the city safe,” he said. “Drugs have been a sore spot in the city’s side for a long time, and I still believe that is our biggest concern.”

Adams did not return phone calls to comment on his campaign.

In the mayoral race, Roslynn Clark Copeland and independent Jane E. Thomason will challenge incumbent Michael James.

Three people seek the seat at Ward 1 and Ward 3 for the Board of Aldermen. Angeleque Agnew-Beene and Rhyne Howell will challenge incumbent Lee Bowdry in Ward 1, while William “Bird” Agnew and Mark Bel Hopper will oppose incumbent Barbara Price Kohlheim.

Baldwyn

(all Democrats except where noted)

Mayor: Roslynn Clark Copeland, Michael James (i), Jane E. Thomason (Ind.)

Police Chief: Andrew Adams, Troy Agnew (i), Willie Howell, Gene “Mac” McFadden, Ne’Kya’ Ward

Aldermen

Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew-Beene, Lee Bowdry (i), Rhyne Howell

Ward 2: Bonnie Hoover, Tom Nelson (i)

Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Mark Bell Hopper, Barbara Price Kohlheim (i)

Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i), Julie Waters

At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i), Gloria Bell Hill

