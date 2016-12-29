Baldwyn man brings drugs into Prentiss County Jail

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A man stopped for a traffic violation now faces serious charges after bringing marijuana into the Prentiss County Jail.

A Prentiss County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Odarous Shaw, 24, of Baldwyn, Tuesday night for not wearing his seat belt. He did not had a valid driver’s license and was arrested.

Once he arrived at the jail, it was discovered that he had in his possession marijuana and was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a felony. Bond was set at $10,000 on the felony and $600 on the traffic charges.