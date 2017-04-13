Baldwyn School District breaks ground on vo-tech facility

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

BALDWYN – As he helped break ground on the Baldwyn Career Advancement Center Thursday afternoon, Baldwyn School District superintendent Jason McKay said he hoped he was preparing to lay the foundation for more than just a building.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon at the future site of the state-of-the-art vocational education facility.

McKay said the district and school board have been working for more than a year to make the facility a reality.

“A little over a year ago, this process began with a dream to have a vocational center here for our students,” McKay said. “…That dream very quickly became a goal, and we are now on our way to achieving that goal.”

The district passed a $2 million bond issue in January to fund the vocational education building.

The Career Advancement Center will house four classrooms for vocational courses including furniture manufacturing and manufacturing technician classes.

Additionally, the 11,900-square-foot building will include two workshops with extended ceilings, one conference room, four offices, two bathrooms, a lobby, a dock lift and expandable entrances.

Baldwyn’s school board awarded a bid of just over $1.3 million to Corinth-based CIG Contractors for the project.

Johnny Agnew, president of the Baldwyn school board, said he was glad to see community members, teachers, elected officials and others at the groundbreaking event.

“Everybody here in the community has been very excited about it, and you can see by the support out here today” Agnew said. “We feel like it will really benefit the community and the students.”

The center will not only be used by students from Baldwyn, but also by students from the Booneville and Prentiss County school districts.

Booneville’s participation is part of its “Districts of Innovation” partnership with the Baldwyn School District.

District officials worked with local companies Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, Southern Motion and HM Richards to develop the classes that will be offered in the building.

The companies also made equipment donations so that students at the center will be able to work with up-to-date manufacturing technology.

Students will begin those courses in the high school’s main building in the fall and move to the Career Advancement Center when it’s completed, which McKay said will be after the 2017-18 school year begins.

