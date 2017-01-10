Baldwyn voters support bond issue for school district

By Emma Crawford Kent

BALDWYN – Residents of the Baldwyn School District voted overwhelmingly in support of a $2 million bond issue that will fund the construction of a career and technical education facility on the district’s high school campus.

The bond issue passed with 85 percent support Thursday. Official voting results yielded 384 votes in favor of the bond issue and 68 votes against it.

Jason McKay, superintendent of Baldwyn Schools, said the planned vo-tech center will provide opportunities for students to succeed in college and the workforce.

Around 40 Baldwyn students currently take vo-tech classes at the Prentiss County Vocational Education center, which costs the school district about $35,000 annually.

“We are very excited about the community’s support and their confidence in our school district to continue to improve the quality of education we provide for our students and the future of our community,” McKay said.

The new building will include four classrooms that will house vocational classes including furniture manufacturing and manufacturing technician classes.

At 11,900 square feet, the vo-tech center will also contain two workshops with extended ceilings, one conference room, four offices, two bathrooms, a lobby, a dock lift and expandable entrances.

The district will be the second in Mississippi to offer furniture manufacturing. The manufacturing technician class will be exclusive to the Baldwyn School District.

The district has partnered with APMM, Southern Motion, and HM Richards industries to develop these classes, and the companies have made several equipment donations as well.

The construction bid advertising process will begin Jan. 12. The Baldwyn school board plans to approve these bids at the February and March board meetings which will allow ground-breaking on the project to take place in early spring.

Although the bond comes with a tax increase – about $2.50 per month on a property value of $100,000 – taxpayers will not receive the first assessment until 2018.

Prior to the passage of the $2 million bond last week, the school district already had two existing school bonds that will expire in 2022 and 2024.

District officials hope to have the building completed for use during the fall semester of the 2017-18 school year.

The school board will also start advertising for employees to fill teacher and administration positions for the vo-tech center. Plans are to hire administration for the center this spring and then follow with the hiring of teachers and staff.

