BancorpSouth earns $38.1M in first quarter

TUPELO – BancorpSouth Inc. posted first-quarter earnings of $38.1 million, for 41 cents per share.

That compares to last year’s first-quarter results of $22.5 million in net income, or 24 cents per share.

The results beat consensus Wall Street estimates of 38 cents per share.

The financial holding company and parent company of BancorpSouth Bank announced the results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday.

BancorpSouth recorded revenue of $193.8 million in the quarter, which ended March 31. Its adjusted revenue was $185.5 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $186.4 million.

BancorpSouth noted some other highlights of the quarter:

Generated total deposit growth of $354.7 million, or 12.3 percent on an annualized basis.

“Stable” net interest margin of 3.46 percent, which was unchanged from the fourth quarter but down from 3.56 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Net operating income – excluding pre-tax mortgage servicing rights of $900,000 – of $36.9 million.

“Our first quarter results reflect consistent improvement in our financial results, highlighted by continued balance sheet growth, disciplined expense control, and continued share repurchase activity,” said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins.

He noted the company’s total operating expenses declined compared to the first and fourth quarters of 2016, and also noted its repurchasing of more than 1.6 million shares during the quarter.

Net interest revenue was $114.6 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 3.1 percent from a year ago.

Total assets were $14.9 billion at March 31, 2017 compared with $13.9 billion a year ago. Total deposits at the end of the quarter were $12 billion, up from $11.5 billion a year ago. Time deposits decreased $11 million, or 0.6 percent. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $148.4 million, or 2.9 percent, while noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $298 million, or 9.6 percent. Savings deposits increased $120.7 million, or 8 percent.

Noninterest revenue was $70.9 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared with $64.7 million a year ago. The results included a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $900,00 for the firstquarter of 2017, compared with a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $8 million last year.

Excluding the MSR valuation adjustments, mortgage banking revenue was $8.1 million in the quarter compared to $9.8 million a year ago. Mortgage origination volume was $287.8 million, compared with $315.4 million.

Credit and debit card fee revenue was $8.9 million, compared to $9 million a year ago. Deposit service charge revenue was $9.7 million, down from $11 million. Insurance commission revenue was $32.9 million, versus $33.2 million for the first quarter of 2016. Wealth management revenue was $5.2 million, up from $5.1 million in 2016.