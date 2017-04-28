Baptist Memorial, Mississippi Baptist to merge

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

JACKSON – Mississippi’s Baptist hospital systems are coming together under one tent.

On Friday evening, Memphis-based Baptist Memorial Health Care and Jackson-based Mississippi Baptist Health Systems announced they had completed a merger that has been in the works for six months.

The Baptist Memorial system has 17 hospitals in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas. It includes Baptist Memorial hospitals in Oxford, New Albany, Booneville and Columbus. The merger also includes more than 4,000 affiliated physicians and Baptist Medical Group.

Baptist Medical Center in Jackson is the flagship hospital for the Mississippi Baptist system, which also has hospitals in Attala, Leake and Yazoo counties.

The hospital leaders will meet with employees and hold a media briefing on Monday morning at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson with Baptist Memorial chief executive officer and president Jason Little and Mississippi Baptist chief executive officer and president Chris Anderson.

According to reports published by Mississippi Today, Baptist Memorial system trustees approved the merger earlier this week. The two hospital systems first announced they had begun discussing a potential collaboration in September. At the time, they said that the hospitals enjoy “similar organizational cultures” and name recognition, since both are referred to as Baptist in their local communities.

Memphis Baptist is also expected to extend its electronic health record system to the four Mississippi Baptist Health Systems hospitals. Memphis Baptist employees have been working with Mississippi Baptist hospitals since last fall on the transition, and Mississippi Baptist plans to go live with the new system in February 2018, Mississippi Baptist spokesperson Robby Channel told Mississippi Today.