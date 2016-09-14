Batesville couple arrested for bad checks

OXFORD – A husband and wife were jailed Monday on felony forgery charges.

According to the Oxford Police Department, David Moore Jr., 36, of Batesville tried to cash a check at a local bank Monday. The clerk noticed the check looked strange and called the account holder. The account holder verified the check was a fake.

The police were called and Moore was arrested while still inside the bank. He was formally charged Tuesday and bond was set at $2,500.

Tina Moore, 28, of Batesville, also cashed a check Monday at a local bank. The account holder later verified the check was a fake. She later went to the police department looking for her husband, who had just been arrested. Police also charged her with one count of felony uttering a forgery. Her bond was also set at $2,500.

The total amount of the forged checks was almost $1,800.