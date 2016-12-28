Battle of the Badges: Burger-eating contest kicks off blood drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BY WILLIAM MOORE

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Instead of racing to the scene, area first responders raced to finish an eating challenge to kick off the second Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

While Lee County Sheriff’s investigator Sam Warren won the burger-eating contest, officials hope the second annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will top the 125 units of blood donated over the final two days of 2015.

This Thursday and Friday, people can stop by the west side of BancorpSouth Arena in downtown Tupelo, donate lifesaving blood and support the first responders of their choice. They can choose between the Tupelo Police Department, the Tupelo Fire Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County volunteer fire departments.

“We really need all types of blood but especially O negative and AB,” said United Blood Services senior donor representative Rhonda Weaver. “O negative can safely be given to patients of all blood types, and AB is the universal donor for plasma.”

Donations will be accepted Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a movie ticket voucher, while supplies last. UBS will also donate $3 per unit of blood to a charity of the donor’s choice between the American Cancer Society or the Regional Rehabilitation Center.

Only Warren competed in the burger contest last year and used the experience to develop a new strategy to tackle the massive, towering burger (1.5 pounds of beef plus six slices of bacon), onion rings and fries the quickest. Mugshots rules allow just 12 minutes to consume everything.

“This year I ate fries along the way,” Warren said. “Not eating the fries is what got me beat last year.”

Mugshots general manager Jason Simmons said about a dozen people have completed the challenge in Tupelo. None of the five contestants cleaned their plates in the allotted time and Simmons had to bring out the scales to determine the winner.

Second place went to the smallest of the five contestants, Tupelo Police patrol officer Derek Nelson.

“I volunteered but I had no idea what I was getting into,” Nelson said. “It was insane. I’m glad (for the time limit) because I don’t have anywhere else to put it.”

But Nelson said he would consider taking the burger challenge again next year.

The Tupelo Fire Department won the burger challenge last year. The sheriff’s office won the blood drive with 51 people donate blood in their honor.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent are guardian.

william.moore@journalinc.com