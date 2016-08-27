Belmont company wins governor’s award

Daily Journal

Wood Industries of Belmont was among six Mississippi companies recognized Friday at the 2016 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Exporting event held at the Jackson Convention Complex. The awards recognize Mississippi companies for their success in beginning, maintaining or increasing export sales to international markets.

“I congratulate this year’s winners for growing their business and strengthening the economy through international trade,”Gov. Phil Bryant said. “These businesses demonstrate Mississippi is a place where a variety of innovative companies thrive and enjoy years of success,” Pearl-based Trilogy Communications, manufacturer of advanced technology coaxial cables, received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Exporting in the market expansion category. RBR Enterprises of Byhalia, manufacturer of fertilizer and chemical equipment, received the award in the new-to-export category.

The Governor’s Award for Performance in Exporting was presented to Bio Soil Enhancers of Hattiesburg and Kasai North America of Madison. Bio Soil Enhancers, manufacturer of products containing the agricultural biological SumaGrow, received the award in the market expansion category. Kasai North America, manufacturer of car interior trim parts, received the award in the new-to-export category.

Belmont-based Wood Industries, manufacturer of air compressors, air tools, parts and air-powered accessories and gourmet snack manufacturer Flathau’s Fine Foods of Petal received the Governor’s Award for Export Achievement.

Eight additional companies were recognized as Export Champions for their success in exporting. These companies include: AA Calibration, Yazoo City; Agape Medical Tourism Center, Jackson; Automation Designs and Solutions, Brandon; JT Shannon Lumber Company, Horn Lake; Lazy Magnolia, Kiln; Multicraft International, Pelahatchie; StyleCraft, Southaven; and Taylor Industries, Madison.