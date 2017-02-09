Belmont gets approval for natural gas expansion

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

BELMONT – Utility regulators have approved plans by a Northeast Mississippi town to expand its natural gas system further into surrounding rural areas.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was in Belmont Wednesday to grant final approval for the expansion, which is expected to make natural gas available to about 380 residents located in Tishomingo and Itawamba counties.

The expansion is estimated to cost approximately $610,000. Belmont will pay for the expansion using an existing utility reserve fund.

“We already have some territory out of the city, but this expands that,” said Belmont Mayor Buddy Wiltshire.

Presley, who represents Mississippi’s northern region on the Mississippi Public Service Commission, said that efforts must be made to increase the quality of life for rural residents.

“These folks who live in rural areas should have the same level of service as folks who live in downtown Jackson,” Presley said.

Belmont’s expanded natural gas network will provide options to customers who primarily use propane currently.

Presley touts convenience

Presley touted that natural gas will be more convenient and cheaper than propane while also being an American product.

Construction of the additional natural gas lines could begin in as soon as a few weeks, if the temperatures cooperate, said Harold Turner, superintendent of Belmont’s natural gas utility system.

“You can’t put anything into the ground below 30 degrees,” Turner said. “We’ll be watching the weather. We’re ready to go.”

Wiltshire and Turner said Belmont is expanding its natural gas lines as far as current reserve funds will allow.

New customers and new revenues, however, should allow additional expansion in the future.

