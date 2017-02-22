Belmont students prepare to kick off community project

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

BELMONT – Belmont High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter is looking for anyone who wants to live a healthier lifestyle to participate in its upcoming monthlong project.

The communitywide project is designed to educate the Belmont community about health and wellness and will take place during the month of March.

Holley Nichols, Belmont teacher and FCCLA sponsor, said the student organization does a yearly community service project, and they wanted to branch out this year.

“We really wanted to do some type of community service that we’ve never done before because you know you kind of get in a rut doing the same type of thing every year,” Nichols said.

To start, Nichols said her students researched other schools that have done similar projects focused on health, wellness and community education.

Then, they got to work planning a schedule of events.

The project kicks off March 1-4 with registration days. Nichols said anyone in seventh grade or older can participate, and she’s hopeful parents and community members will get involved.

With a $15 registration fee, participants get a pedometer, T-shirt and access to activities all month long.

Nichols said there is an activity planned for almost every day in March, and participants can choose in which ones they want to participate. For each activity they attend, they’ll earn points.

The students have planned activities ranging from a meal-planning and healthy eating lesson to yoga and Zumba classes to a 5k. Students will help facilitate the activities.

The registration will also act as a weigh-in, so participants can track their progress.

“We’ll do measurements, and they’ll get info about everything we’re doing throughout the month,” Nichols said. “It’s just a community fun month.”

At the end of March, everyone will weigh in and add up their activity points, and whoever has the most points will win a gift basket filled with items donated by local businesses, including a FitBit watch and a NutriBullet blender.

The students’ goal, Nichols said, is to get the community together to learn how to live a healthier life in sustainable ways.

“It’s not a diet thing, it’s just about healthier living and understanding that it’s not just about not eating certain things,” Nichols said. “It’s a lifestyle change.”

Anyone interested in registering for the project can email Nichols at hnichols@tcsk12.com, though Nichols encourages those who want to participate to register in person March 1-4 in the gym at Belmont High School.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent