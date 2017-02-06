The benefit of experience: Okolona man’s life filled with lessons learned

By M. Scott Morris

Daily Journal

OKOLONA – Life lessons piled up over the past 67 years for Nathaniel Cunningham, and he doesn’t mind sharing.

“I don’t have much to complain about,” he said. “No matter how things are in life or how you think they should be, you just go with Jesus.”

The Egypt native and Okolona resident admits there were times in his younger days when his anger got the better of him. Some lessons have been harder to learn than others, but he found out people were willing to help as long as he was willing to put in the effort.

“If you take care of your kids and go to church – you don’t have to beat the door down, just go from time to time,” he said. “If people see you making an effort, they’ll teach you anything. The stuff I know I learned from old men, black and white.”

Throughout his life, Cunningham has made a living by working with his hands.

“I was in Detroit for a while,” he said. “It was quite an experience coming out of the cotton field with $15 a week and then going to General Motors to make $72 a week. We were making ‘68 Buicks.”

He also worked on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with Ingalls Shipbuilding. He was a plumber, and he said the pipes on the ships were “like the blood vessels in your body.”

These days, Cunningham is a self-employed carpenter, plumber and painter. He works with sheetrock and cement, and he does general contracting and consulting.

“I can fix anything, pretty much. Give me time, I can fix it,” he said. “I do stuff nobody else wants to do, like crawling under houses and stopping leaks. That’s the good thing about being skinny like I am.”

His children and stepchildren are grown and spread out around the country. He’s reached an age when it’s time to start slowing down, but he’s not sure he’s ready for that.

“You might be on the right track,” he said, “but if you’re not moving, the train’s going to smack into you.”

He’s focusing a bunch of his energy on righting what he sees as a major wrong.

“I got to keep going. I got to keep going. It’s the blood. It’s just my blood,” he said. “I just remember what she did, signing away that land. She was an amazing person.”

He was talking about Fannie Carter, who was born a slave in 1855 and then dedicated her life to teaching until she died in 1906. Carter donated the land where Okolona High School sits today.

Cunningham is an alumnus of Fannie Carter High School, but the name was changed when the school was integrated.

“It shocked me,” he said.

By coincidence, he’s married to one of Carter’s great-granddaughters, Cathy Cunningham, 58. She and her relatives have caught some of her husband’s enthusiasm.

“It would be nice if they do put her name back on there,” she said.

Cunningham has met with resistance but said he’s determined to keep putting the issue in front of city and school officials.

Perhaps the many lessons he’s learned will help create the change he wants.

Or maybe he’ll have to call upon a life’s worth of wisdom to lessen the sting of disappointment.

Either way, Cunningham said he knows what’s important.

“When I was young, I was stupid, but I learned. I was trying to do Jesus’ job,” he said. “But if you let him do his job, he’ll let you go and do something else you need to do. It works. It really does.”

scott.morris@journalinc.com

Twitter: @mscottmorris