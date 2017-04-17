Big Brothers Big Sisters upcoming bowling event

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – An annual fundraising event benefiting a local organization that pairs children with mentors will be held later this month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Mississippi will hold “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” on April 24 at Tupelo’s RebeLanes. The event is open to the general public and will begin at 4:30 p.m.

“This is our lone fundraising event of the year,” said Melissa Cox, program specialist for BBBS of Northeast Mississippi. “It helps us to better serve the children in our community where we really have changed a lot of lives.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches adults and high school kids with children between the ages of 5 and 15 in hopes to motivate and empower the children through positive mentoring.

The organization offers two programs. In one, the mentors visit with the children at school or at after school programs to work one-on-one. In the community program, the mentors, or “Bigs,” meet with the children, or “Littles,” to attend various events, activities or functions in the community.

“We primarily provide children with one-on-one programs in hopes to encourage them to excel in school and the future,” Cox said. “We want to give them options to move outside the life they are in, like college and job opportunities. It is a very uplifting organization.”

The fundraiser will feature five-person teams. The minimum requirement is $20 per competitor, but teams who raise $100 per bowler will receive a “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” T-shirt. The event is also looking for corporate sponsors at $1,000.

For team sign-up, visit the fundraiser’s website at http://2017-bfks.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1165798. You can also give Cox a call at 662-687-1532, or program coordinator Angie Owen at 662-687-1299.