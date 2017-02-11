Bill to enhance governor’s power gets held up in House

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – One of the key bills that would greatly enhance Gov. Phil Bryant’s power hit a snag Friday when by an overwhelming margin the House refused to release the proposal to the Senate.

The legislation would give the governor the power to oversee and overrule the actions of more than 60 boards that govern various occupations, ranging from accountants to contractors to architects. On Thursday, the bill passed the House by a 60-58 margin.

But on Friday morning, the House leadership could garner only 31 votes to dispose of a motion to reconsider so the bill could be advanced to the Senate while 85 House members voted against it.

If the motion to reconsider is not disposed of by Monday, the proposal will die. A similar bill in the Senate was killed in committee.

On Thursday, two other bills that would enhance the power of the governor also passed. One that would take remove Personnel Board protection or civil service protection for most state employees – making it easier for agency directors (often appointed by the governor) to terminate employees – passed the House by a narrow margin and will now be considered by the Senate.

The Senate passed by a narrow margin legislation to remove the governing authority of the Department of Mental Health from a board appointed by the governor and give direct authority of the agency to the governor.

But that proposal also is being held in the Senate on a motion to reconsider that must be tabled by Monday.

Many of the governor’s fellow Republican broke with him Friday on the issue of giving him authority of the occupational licensing boards. Rep. Toby Barker, R-Hattiesburg, gave an impassioned speech about how one individual – regardless of party – should not have such authority. He asked fellow Republicans if they would want Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood, viewed as a potential candidate for governor in 2019, to have that authority.

“Don’t give that authority away,” he said. “Do you want to cede that authority to one person?”

Rep. William Tracy Arnold, R-Booneville, voted with the governor, saying the boards, made up primarily of people in the occupations they regulate, are in some instance regulating in a matter “to suppress their own competition. We need to open up the marketplace.”

Drew Snyder, a policy director for Bryant, said the legislation “will discourage protectionist regulations and prevent federal antitrust lawsuits against state board members.”

He added, “Gov. Bryant is ready to work with these occupational licensing boards to ensure their actions comply with state policies that encourage competition and limit regulatory burdens.”

