Bill to limit AG’s powers defeated

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – A day after Attorney General Jim Hood garnered $26 million in lawsuit settlement funds for Mississippi’s cash-strapped general fund, efforts by the House leadership to limit his ability to file lawsuits was voted down by the full chamber.

By a narrow 60-58 margin Wednesday, the House defeated a proposal by Judiciary A Chairman Mark Baker, R-Brandon, to require the attorney general to obtain the permission of the Outside Counsel Oversight Commission to file a lawsuit where the settlement obtained by the state was expected to exceed $250,000.

The Outside Oversight Commission consists of the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

Some in the Legislature, particularly the Republican leadership in recent years, have taken issue with lawsuits filed by Attorney General Jim Hood, Mississippi’s only statewide elected Democrat, with the aid of private attorneys. Hood, and his predecessor, Mike Moore, have maintained their office was not sufficiently staffed to pursue damages against the state against large corporations. They have employed outside attorneys who received payment only if they won the lawsuit.

They have pursued a litany of cases, such as against pharmaceutical companies that have been found to have overcharged the state for drugs for Medicaid patients.

The $26 million garnered Tuesday was from Moody’s credit rating agency, which several states sued for misrepresenting its “independence and objectivity” during the financial crisis that led to the Great Recession in 2008.

After the defeat of his bill, Baker held it on a motion to reconsider and most likely will try to pass it later in the process. He attempted to pass similar legislation last year.

Baker said he is trying to prevent the attorney general from making policy through litigation.

“The attorney general acts as the client and the lawyer all rolled up in one,” Baker said. He added, “One individual should not have the right to make those decisions.”

Even as the legislation has been pursued in recent years to restrain the ability of the attorney general, the Legislature has expended millions of dollars recouped by Hood. Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St.Louis, said that amount was $66 million in 2016 and $34 million last year. Th largest settlement, obtained by former Attorney General Moore, was for more than $1 billion in the 1990s against cigarette companies. The state is still receiving payments from that lawsuit and is slated to as long as the tobacco companies are in business.

Hood has maintained that the state Constitution gives him authority to pursue such lawsuits.

Twelve Republicans voted with the Democrats to defeat the legislation.

