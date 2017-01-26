Bill: Make schools fly Mississippi’s Confederate-themed flag

By Jeff Amy

Associated Press

JACKSON – A bill advancing in the Mississippi House of Representatives would require all K-12 schools to fly the state flag or lose their state accreditation.

House Bill 280, passed 13-8 Wednesday in the House Education Committee, is a broader mandate that schools must follow the state Constitution and all state laws.

But one of Mississippi’s laws is an oft-flouted mandate that schools fly the banner, which includes the Confederate battle emblem in its upper left-hand corner. Districts, especially those with majority African-American student bodies, sometimes object to the flag as racist. One example of a district that doesn’t display the flag is the city of Jackson, Mississippi’s second-largest school system.

Sponsor Mark Formby, R-Picayune, says the bill includes the flag, but said that’s not what motivated it. He said most complaints he gets concern schools disobeying other laws, such as those governing hiring and purchasing. His measure would allow any person to file a complaint with the state Department of Education and require the department to investigate. If the department found a violation, a district would have 30 days to correct it. If not, the Board of Education would be required to withdraw accreditation. Any district losing accreditation could have sports and extracurricular activities limited.

“This says a person could call them on the carpet if you don’t enforce the laws,” Formby said.

Rep. Jarvis Dortch, D-Raymond, objected to the possibility of complaints over the flag. But Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, said Dortch should instead change the law requiring schools to display the flag.

“You should repeal the law and not just go around it,” Criswell said.

State Superintendent Carey Wright said she has no figures on how many schools don’t fly the flag, although she said she gets frequent complaints about schools where the banner is missing. Wright says that now, state officials advise districts to follow the law, but have no power to sanction them.

The bill moves to the House Constitution Committee, where it must pass again before reaching the House floor. Requiring two committees to pass a bill is often a sign of disfavor from legislative leadership, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has said he favors changing the state flag. No parallel measure is pending in the Senate.

The move comes amid continuing debate over Mississippi’s flag. All eight state universities have stopped flying it. However, they are not required to display it under state law and the law would not affect them.

  • TWBDB

    Any requirement about where they fly it ? How big it is ?

  • DWarren

    The Mississippi Code already requires that all public schools in the state display the U.S. Flag and the Mississippi Flag. I applaud the House Education Committee for passing HB 280 that merely adds to the existing law, which was enacted back in the day by a super majority of Democrat state legislators, the penalty of losing accreditation for non-compliance with state law. The Mississippi Flag was chosen by two-thirds of the state’s voters who also provide the taxes that pay the administrators, teachers, and staff in all Mississippi public schools.
    Mr. Amy opines that the passage of HB 280 may be merely perfunctory because it has been assigned to a second committee and no similar bill has been introduced in the state senate. If the Republican majority in the state legislature think that they were elected to be Establishment Republicans and to toss perfunctory bones to two-thirds of the voters of Mississippi, they should remember Eric Cantor, the Establishment Republican U.S. House Majority Leader, who lost the Republican primary in 2014 to a principled conservative candidate. The days when candidates can run as conservatives and then govern as progressives once elected are over and done with. Any legislator who isn’t serious about representing the majority of his constituents can certainly be replaced by a candidate who will execute his duty to represent truly the majority who put him or her into office.
    Mr. Amy also points out in the article the pronounced tendency of Progressives to consider themselves and to self-identify as being so “superior” as to be above and beyond the reach of the law. If school districts can choose which state law they will obey and which state law they will not obey with impunity, I claim the equal right to do so myself. I may have to call Mr. Amy to testify on my behalf and explain this principle of self-identified compliance and non-compliance with state law should I wind up in court on charges. Mr. Amy might investigate how superior the students’ academic achievement is in those school districts that choose to break the law by refusing to fly the state flag. The size of a school district is much less important in the final analysis than the academic success of its charges demonstrated in the percentage of students passing the required high school exit examinations. What percentage of the seniors in those non-compliant schools passed the 2015 high school exit examinations in Algebra I, English II, U.S. History, and Biology? Public schools are paid for by taxpayers to educate students–not to mold their charges into unlearned and ignorant radical progressive ne’er-do-wells competent only at breaking the law as an act of “civil disobedience,” “speaking truth to power,” “sticking it to the man,” “power to the people,” “self-identifying,” “safe space,” or some other pathetic progressive psychobabble phrase.