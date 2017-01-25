Bill would merge Tippah school districts

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, says the South Tippah and North Tippah school districts could provide more viable educational opportunities for their students if merged.

He has offered legislation that is expected to be considered during the 2017 session to merge the two districts.

But it appears another Northeast Mississippi school district slated for merger – Okolona – will get to remain as a separate school district.

Legislation introduced last year by Tollison was set to consolidate the Okolona, Chickasaw and Houston school districts. But Rep. Preston Sullivan, D-Okolona, was successful in delaying the consolidation while establishing a committee to study the issue and make recommendations.

The report presented to the Legislature by the study committee said it appears few if any people in the county support the consolidation.

Despite the report, Tollison is forging ahead with the plans to merge Chickasaw and Houston, but leave out Okolona.

“There are some issues with including Okolona,” Tollison conceded.

For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.

“I see less issues with Chickasaw and Houston coming together,” Tollison said.

Sullivan questioned whether Okolona was left out because it is a poor performing district and faces the possibility of being taken over by the state for the second time in recent years.

Sullivan also questioned whether the consolidation of the two school districts will save much money.

“My concern is the students, parents and taxpayers,” he said, saying that one school superintendent will be eliminated, but three assistant superintendents will be hired.

Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, also said he is not sure the mergers of the South Tippah and North Tippah districts will save money.

Steverson said he is still trying to determine how Tippah County residents feel about the consolidation.

“I want to listen to the taxpayers of Tippah County and do what they want,” he said.

In recent years, the Legislature has undertaken the task of looking to merge smaller districts with limited local property taxes to support the schools, and in some instances have consolidated poor performing districts.

He said North Tippah had an enrollment of under 1,300 while South Tippah had under 2,800 students.

“(Consolidation) would give them a little more leverage in terms of local property taxes to help support their schools,” Tollison said.

Steverson said he fears under the legislation up to four members of the five-member school board could be from the Ripley area leaving North Tippah with only one board member.

The mergers are of administrative staff, not schools, but Tollison said he hopes it would lead to the merger of some schools in Tippah County, which currently has five high schools.

In recent years legislation has been passed that will eventually reduce the number of school districts in the state by 12.

Rep. Toby Barker, R-Hattiesburg, who has chaired a subcommittee in the House that has dealt with school consolidation, said Tuesday he is not sure whether he will take up House consolidation bills or wait to see what the Senate passes.

When asked whether he favored leaving Okolona out of any merger effort in Chickasaw County, Barker said he would wait to see the Senate bill before deciding.

