Bill would stiffen penalties on crimes against first responders

By William Moore

Daily Journal

JACKSON – State Senator Chad McMahan introduced a bill last week that would enhance the penalties for someone committing a crime against a uniformed first responder.

“It allows judges and juries to hand out enhanced penalties when the victim is a uniformed policeman, fireman or medical personnel; whether they are full-time, part-time, reserve or volunteer,” said McMahan, who represents District 6. “This only applies if they are uniformed and if they are targeted.”

The enhancement could double the sentence and/or fine for both felonies and misdemeanors committed against first responders. The bill also adds emergency medical personnel to the capital murder statute. If passed, anyone killing an EMT could face the death penalty.

“It’s a work in progress,” McMahan said. “It is not my intention to give a special class for any group. It’s just a way to help protect the men and women who protect the public.”

While McMahan’s “Blue, Red and Med Lives Matters” bill, designated SB 2376, is the only Senate bill dealing with the matter, there are at least nine similar bills on the other side of the legislature.

House bills 640, 647, 747 and 754 are virtually identical, and all call for enhanced penalties for crimes against police, fire or medical personnel.

House bills 645 and 757 add emergency medical technicians to the capital murder statute. HB 757 also adds first responders.

House bills 634 and 646 increase the penalties for crimes against police officers. They would increase the fines for assaulting an officer and remove the chance of parole for anyone sentenced to life for the first-degree murder of an officer.

All the bills have been sent to committees for study. The committees have until Jan. 31 to report whether the bills should move to the floor or die in committee.

