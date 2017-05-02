Black lawmakers set boycott over Confederate emblem on flag

Posted on by in News, Politics
WILLIAMS-BARNES

By Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

JACKSON – Some black Mississippi officials say they are boycotting a regional legislative meeting that their own state is hosting this summer, to protest the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is asking the Southern Legislative Conference to push Mississippi to lose its status as the last state with a flag featuring the emblem.

The caucus chairwoman, Democratic Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, says the boycott could put pressure on Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn. The Republican is chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference, which meets July 29-Aug. 2 in Biloxi.

After black worshippers were killed in South Carolina in 2015 by an avowed white supremacist who had posed for photos holding the Confederate battle flag, Gunn said Mississippi should redesign its state banner. But that hasn’t happened.

  • DWarren

    Is it the entire radical far Left Progressive Democrat Party and their enablers, the Establishment Republicans from the Republican Party, or just the Black Caucus that seeks to deny voters the popular sovereignty to choose a state flag? If a small cadre of perennial malcontent contrarians can demand and receive absolute veto power over two-thirds of the voters in Mississippi who voted for the state flag, what is to prevent that same small cadre of perennial malcontent contrarians from demanding and receiving absolute veto power to overturn majority votes as the means of assigning political offices? You either subscribe to the idea that the people of Mississippi govern themselves and elective office holders serve as proxies of the people, or you hold that a small elitist group of radical zealots dictate policy to the majority.
    Philip Gunn’s attempt to base his Establishment Republican turning his back and turning his coat on the two-thirds majority of the voters who chose the state flag in favor of siding instead with a small minority of anti-American, anti-South, anti-Mississippi far Left fanatical zealots on Christian principles is philosophically shallow and intellectually weak. I’m personally offended by the position Mr. Gunn has taken. According to his logic falsely so-called, as a Christian, he is obligated now to side with me. Or, if his reasoning is valid when he chose to side with the small minority of radical far Left anti-South, anti-Mississippi malcontents lest he violate his Christian conscience regarding offending them, on what basis is he willing to violate his Christian conscience and offend me? Wimpy, weak, touchy-feely issue positions based on fickle emotion masquerading as Christian principle never can be passed off as a reasonable facsimile for Christian orthodoxy. Pity the person who tries to do so.