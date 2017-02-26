Blue Springs happy to have Toyota as a neighbor

By Dennis Seid

BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota’s impact on this small Union County community can be felt daily.

Just ask Tanis Priest, who at 4 a.m. every weekday morning, opens the door at Blue Springs Grocery & Grill.

Waiting on her is a small crowd. Most are workers at the Toyota Mississippi plant less than 2 miles away.

“They’re usually Toyota-ites waiting in the parking lot, waiting on me to get breakfast going,” she said. “They’re either going on a shift or getting off a shift, and they’re here for gas, breakfast, cigarettes, coffee. At lunchtime, it’s like a horde of locusts coming in. Then in the afternoons, we have workers coming by to get gas, either on the way home or going to work. We’re right in the middle of it all.”

Until 10 years ago, Blue Springs was little more than a spot on a map, surrounded by rolling hillsides and pastures.

But since Toyota announced a decade ago it was building a 2-million-square-foot assembly plant, Blue Springs has more than doubled in population.

Some 450 people now live in the community, which was established in 1888. Ten years ago, there were about 150.

Granted, some of that growth was due to an annexation in 2011, but the Japanese automaker’s presence can’t be denied. The company has spent about $961 million on the plant alone, plus donated millions of dollars to local organizations. And Blue Springs hasn’t been left out of the loop.

“We’ve gotten to know them, and they’ve gotten to know us,” said Blue Springs mayor Rita Gentry.

“Toyota’s always contributing in some way to us and the other communities. They’re such a generous company. They’ve absolutely done more than anyone expected.”

For example, the community long wanted to build a park, but the town’s small budget wasn’t able to accommodate that dream. But Toyota three years ago donated $100,000 in material and labor to build the Toyota-Blue Springs Water Garden and Education Park, a nearly 3/4-acre site with a pavilion, play structure and playground, community garden, butterfly garden and a pergola.

“We really didn’t have any idea of what to expect from Toyota,” Gentry said. “The park was something I never really thought would happen. We have people from other communities that come over to our park and enjoy it like we do.”

Doug Tate, who’s lived in Blue Springs for 35 years, is grateful that Toyota came and brought jobs to help his town grow. But he’s not sure bigger is necessarily bigger.

“The good thing is that Toyota created jobs, and they helped Blue Springs and other cities by donating time and money, the whole nine yards,” he said. “But the bad thing is, anytime you have industry come in, you also have more crime come in, I hate to say.”

Tate quickly added that he doesn’t mean to denigrate what Toyota has done.

“Toyota cares about the employees, and they’ve been good for us, no doubt,” he said. “There’s been improvements, but its that double-edged sword … I prefer the way it used to be. I like small towns, I’ll be honest. I’m old-fashioned, I guess.”

Priest, who was born and raised in Blue Springs, returned to her hometown about two years ago to be closer to family. She had been gone for 30 years and was quite surprised at the changes.

“It’s a bumpin’ little town now,” she said with a smile. “When I was growing up here, you pretty much knew everywhere to go from where I lived close to Center and onto East Union where I went to school. There were dirt roads that buses went up and down. Now everything’s paved.”

When she heard Toyota was going to be building its plant nearby, Priest was taken aback.

“It was kind of shocking to hear that Toyota was picking a small town in the middle of nowhere, and now there’s a big plant that some people from out of state work at now. It’s pretty cool.”

While it’s been 10 years since Toyota announced it was coming, it’s only been a little more than five years since the plant rolled out its first car. The plant is only now hitting its stride, and Blue Springs is bracing for what could come next.

“I have no doubt the next few years will be exciting – you never know what’s on the horizon,” Gentry said. “We’re just glad to be a part of it. And they have our address. They may not be in our city limits, but they have a Blue Springs address. Every now and then I hear someone talk about the Toyota plant in Tupelo. I’m quick to tell them, it’s not Tupelo that Toyota’s closest to. It’s Blue Springs.”

