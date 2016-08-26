Blue Steel Challenge returns Saturday

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Law enforcement officers from across the region will gather in Tupelo on Saturday to renew friendships and establish bragging rights for the best shot.

The 13th annual Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi Blue Steel Challenge will begin around 9 a.m. at the North Mississippi law Enforcement Training Center. The event is broken into a standard three gun match – timed shoots with pistol, shotgun and rifle – along with a four-man obstacle course.

“We expect 60 or more shooters,” said Tupelo Police Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert. “It’s only $45 to shoot all four events and get a T-shirt and be entered for some nice door prizes.

“While this is a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers, it is also a way for us to give back to the law enforcement community and it gives the officers a chance to spend time together.”

Organizers stress the camaraderie aspect of the event and try to put most of the money back into prizes for the officers. Thanks to presenting sponsors Car-lock of Tupelo and Glock, as well as more than 30 smaller sponsors, the prizes include more than a half-dozen guns. That includes two Glock pistols and a Bushmaster AR-15.

The event is open to local, state and federal law enforcement officers. Participants must provide agency credentials before taking to the range.

“In the past, we’ve had shooters come from not only the 10 counties Crime Stoppers serve, but from Tennessee and Alabama as well,” Gilbert said. “We normally see a lot of city and county guys, but there are usually some from the FBI, game and fish conservation officers and even the Natchez Trace.”

For more information on the Blue Steel Challenge, call 841-6581 or visit the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi Facebook page.

william.moore@journalinc.com