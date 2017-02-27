Booneville man caught with stolen property

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A Prentiss County man was arrested Friday and charged with possession of stolen property.

Bryon Saylors, 43, of Massey Street, Booneville was arrested by officers with the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office and the Booneville Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Saylor’s residence in late January. The search recovered three stolen guns along with other stolen items such as tools and jewelry.

Justice Court Judge Angela Pounds set Saylors’ bond at $15,000.00.

