Booneville student to graduate high school, NEMCC at same time

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – High school senior Abby Pitts has a busy month ahead of her.

Pitts will graduate from Booneville High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College in May, receiving both her high school diploma and associate’s degree in the span of seven days.

Pitts has been taking dual enrollment classes through NEMCC since her sophomore year of high school. Dual enrollment courses allow students to earn college and high school credit simultaneously by taking college-level courses while in high school.

These courses are often offered in partnership with local community colleges, like Northeast.

Pitts continued to take dual enrollment courses through her junior year, and by senior year, she was close to earning enough college credit hours for a degree.

As a senior, Pitts is enrolled as a full-time student at NEMCC, taking classes at the community college on top of her classes at Booneville High. She will have earned 74 credit hours total by the time she graduates.

She’ll actually graduate from NEMCC before she graduates from BHS. In fact, Pitts is the first student at NEMCC to complete an associate’s degree while still in high school, and the first to do so at BHS as well.

Pitts said juggling her high school classes with her college course work hasn’t been too hard, but it definitely presents challenges at times.

The hardest thing for Pitts, she said, has been getting from one campus to another and making it to class on time.

Right now, Pitts has class at NEMCC on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Being in both high school and college at the same time highlights the differences in teachers’ expectations between the two levels, Pitts said. The biggest difference she has noticed is that in high school, teachers are not only teaching but also guiding students more than in her college classes, where teachers expect students to take responsibility for themselves.

“The teachers are just there to teach and when we get done, we leave,” Pitts said.

Her experience has prepared her for college, said Pitts, who plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall.

“I won’t be blind-sided when I go into it,” Pitts said.

Overall, Pitts said, all the work and splitting time between the two campuses was worth it, especially considering she’s planning to pursue medical school.

“It’s been difficult at times, but it’s been fun,” Pitts said. “…I thought it would be easier to go ahead and get a few years under my belt.”

Pitts will be able to enroll at UM as a junior in a pre-medical and pre-pharmacy program having already completed her core course requirements at NEMCC. Knowing she would be in school for years even after completing her undergraduate degree, Pitts said she jumped at the opportunity to shave off a few semesters by earning college credit while still in high school.

Now, with both of her graduations just weeks away, Pitts said she’s looking forward to her next chapter.

She will graduate from NEMCC on May 12 and from BHS on May 18.

Unsurprisingly, Pitts is also this year’s Booneville High School valedictorian.