Boys & Girls club celebrates Earth Day at state park

TUPELO – Nearly 40 students from the Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi celebrated Earth Day at Adventure Campout by learning how important the natural environment is in their lives.

Adventure Campout, hosted by Toyota Mississippi at Tombigbee State Park, is a program targeted at exposing club members and volunteers to the impact society has on the environment.

“Toyota Mississippi tries to stress the importance of not only have respect for others, but respect for the planet as well,” said Toyota external affairs analyst Emily Wilemon-Holland. “This is the second year that we have done this, and we are happy to get some of the kids outside and give them an education on why it is important to be a good environmental stewards.”

The campout is a two-day event. The kids arrived Friday night, and Wilemon-Holland and her volunteers provided games and educational sessions, including a game of glow-in-the-dark capture the flag. When the kids woke up Saturday morning, they went to the state park and helped with the upkeep.

This year, the kids planted pollinator gardens for the endangered monarch butterflies that make their way through the park.

“We just want them to really understand what it means to protect the environment and build that relationship,” Wilemon-Holland said. “Whether it is driving a vehicle that takes a lot of fuel, littering, recycling or deciding whether a plant is poisonous or not, all of these things are important to educate the kids on.”

Quarderous Sanders is originally from Memphis but lives in New Albany. Sanders came to the event last year and decided to come back to help him learn about the environment and get out of the house.

“It’s been great to do some hard work and do this sort of thing, like raking or cutting down brush,” he said. “We’ve been learning a lot.”

Wilemon-Holland says the ones who benefit the most from this program are the kids who live in cities.

“They don’t get a lot of time outdoors or have the opportunity to come out to a place like this,” she said.

Toyota Mississippi has recently made an $18,000 investment into the state park over the past 5 weeks, where an additional five bridges and two overlooks were added to the walking trails.

“We were going to take the children on the trails this weekend, but with the forecast this weekend, we thought it would be a great time for the pollinator garden,” Wilemon-Holland said. “Hopefully, they take this weekend as a time to see the things they can do that will impact the environment both now and in the future.”

Toyota Mississippi in 2014 committed to a five-year, $250,000 partnership with Tombigbee State Park to make improvements to the primitive and group campgrounds, restoring the amphitheater, rebuilding docks, restoring trail access and draining and removing excess sediment from the lake to improve the ecosystem.

Last April, in addition to improving the hiking trails, playgrounds and bridges, volunteers installed Corolla Field, a new T-ball field complete with backstop, team benches and bleachers.

Plant workers also have renovated cabins, installed new landscaping, built new roofs on the picnic pavilions and bath houses and built picnic tables.

On top of the $250,000, Toyota Mississippi gave a $30,000 matching grant to the park to replace the lodge roof. In September 2015, it gave $15,000 to renovate cabin five to replace its windows, siding and roof to restore it to what it was like when it was built in the 1930s.

