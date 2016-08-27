BREAKING: Man charged in death of Mississippi nuns

Daily Journal

A Kosciusko man has been arrested and charged in the deaths of two nuns in Durant.

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain.

Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were found dead Thursday morning after they didn’t report to work at a nearby clinic where they provided medical care for children and adults who couldn’t afford it.

According to a press release, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents conducted an “exhaustive” interview on Friday and were able to gain enough information to charge Sanders.

“Sanders was developed as a person of interest early on in the investigation,” MBI Director Lt. Col. Jimmy Jordan said.

Sanders is being held in an undisclosed detention center awaiting his initial court appearance.

Authorities did not release a cause of death, but the Rev. Greg Plata said police told him the nuns were stabbed. Autopsies were scheduled to be done Friday.

The victims’ car was found abandoned a mile away from their home, and there were signs of a break-in.

