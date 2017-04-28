Skeletal remains identified, man arrested on murder charge

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A 22-year-old Guntown man was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in rural Lee County two weeks ago.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said law enforcement had a good idea of the victim’s identity and they had been watching David Wayne Fisher III, 23, of 133 County Road 1303, Guntown.

“He was arrested without incident near his home, which is not far from where we found the remains,” Johnson said.

Fisher was arrested just after 10 a.m. He has not appeared in justice court for an initial appearance to have bond set. According to Johnson, Fisher was on probation for a drug charge at the time of his arrest.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said familial DNA testing confirmed Friday afternoon the identity of the victim as Lynda Pope Reed, 38.

Reed’s skeletal remains were found April 15 in a shallow grave near a field road just off County Road 2350. The road leads to a lake and is commonly used by the public.

Johnson said animals had moved part of the remains into the middle of the field road, where they were spotted by two individuals. Officials began searching the area and soon found the grave just a few feet off the field road.

“We knew there was foul play involved,” Johnson said, adding that it appears Reed was killed near the gravesite. “Nothing has been brought forward to indicate there is any other crime scene.”

The exact date and the manner of Reed’s death are still mysteries. The state crime lab in Pearl is still conducting tests on the remains to determine a cause of death, Green said. Officials believe Reed was killed about two months ago.

Fisher and Reed were in a relationship, but she had not been reported missing.

“She was last seen about two months ago,” Johnson said. “She lived with several people over the last few years and didn’t have much contact with her family. Most of the people who saw her were in a small group, that included Mr. Fisher.

“The general public has been a big help so far, letting us know that she was living with Mr. Fisher. We are still asking for their help for more information as we piece together a timeline.”

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9040 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

