Brett finds passion, purpose at Plantersville Middle School

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

PLANTERSVILLE – People often say, “Teaching is a calling,” and it is. Just ask Plantersville Middle School assistant principal Lindsay Brett.

Ask Brett what her favorite thing about being an educator is, and she won’t be able to choose, but she’ll tell stories, some funny and some serious, that say it all – it’s serving others, particularly young people.

Fourteen years ago, Brett was interviewing for a job at a church in Mobile, Alabama, when she got a phone call from Tupelo Middle School.

The school’s drama teacher had quit that morning, and they wanted Brett to take the position. So she jumped in her car, drove back to Tupelo and began teaching just a few days later.

“Teaching kind of found me,” Brett said. “I always knew that I wanted to help the world become a better place.”

Brett spent 12 years at TMS, first teaching theater, then English as a Second Language, and filled several leadership roles.

Although Brett said she’s always been able to relate to kids, when she became a teacher she wasn’t always sure they were learning as much as they could from her.

So she hit the ground running, trying to further develop her teaching skills by seeking more education and training.

“If I truly loved them, then I needed to learn to teach them,” Brett said.

Part of Brett’s love for teaching comes from her own experiences.

Having her own nieces and nephews who struggled in school, Brett said she always wanted to love her students the way she hoped her sister’s children would be loved and taken care of at their schools.

“I always had a heart for the kid from the broken home and the kid who struggled,” Brett said.

At Plantersville, a school where, according to Brett, 97 percent of students come from economically disadvantaged households, Brett jumped in with both feet, seeing an opportunity to put that passion to work in a place that needed it.

This year marks her second year at the school.

Her hope was, and still is, to help students against whom the odds seemed stacked find a purpose and pursue their dreams.

“I wanted to go to a school that was struggling and build them up,” Brett said. “It is my job to help them reach that dream.”

What she’s found at Plantersville is that yes, there are more challenges because of the circumstances, but deep down, the kids there are still kids.

All kids want the same things, Brett said – to be loved, to have a purpose and to have the opportunity to love.

“God has been very, very good to me,” Brett said. “I like to say, ‘God bless you, but bless God by how you treat His children.’”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent