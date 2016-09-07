Bryant cuts spending 2 months into budget year

By Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

JACKSON – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is cutting $56.8 million from the $5.8 billion state budget to make up for an accounting error.

Republican Bryant announced the cuts Wednesday, just over two months into the budget year.

He trimmed spending rather than balancing the budget by pulling money from the state’s financial reserves.

Funding for most programs will be cut just over 1.6 percent. Some items are exempt from cuts, including the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, a school funding formula.

Also exempt are veterans and military affairs and student financial aid.

House and Senate leaders said in May, weeks after the legislative session ended, that officials had overestimated how much money the state might collect this budget year. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves attributed it to a “staff error.”