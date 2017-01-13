Building furniture makers: Academy to help train, develop industry workforce

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – With a $12 billion economic impact on the state, the furniture industry includes hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers that employ some 60,000 people directly and indirectly.

But there’s also a growing need for skilled and trained workers, as the industry continues to recover from the recession.

“The furniture industry is making a comeback,” said Bill Renick, of Three Rivers Planning and Development District. “Just look at the companies that are adding workers today.”

To help foster that growth and meet labor needs, several Northeast Mississippi manufacturers, colleges and economic development groups have created a Furniture Academy that will put more qualified workers in the pipeline.

The 28-hour program, which is an introduction to furniture manufacturing, also includes training in teamwork and problem solving, developing work ethic and gaining financial awareness and life skills. Classes will be taught at Itawamba Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College, which will set up the schedule based on the needs of those signing up in the program.

Funded through a $250,000 grant from the state, the Furniture Academy begins Feb. 13, with a goal of signing up 300 people.

The program is free, and takes two to three weeks to complete, depending on the schedule that will be tailored toward participants.

It is open to both new hires and current employees at participating furniture manufacturers. As of now, the list includes H.M. Richards of Baldwyn, Homestretch in Nettleton, Kevin Charles Furniture in New Albany, Max Home of Fulton and Iuka and Southern Motion of Pontotoc and Baldwyn. The five companies alone employ some 3,000 workers combined.

“It’s open to everyone in the industry, and we want more to participate,” said Rusty Berryhill, president of Kevin Charles. “We may be competitors and rivals, but we’re all in this together to help the industry.”

An incentive for Academy graduates is that their job applications will move to the front of the line for consideration. And if hired, they’ll receive extra pay.

“That was something we let the companies decide on,” Renick said. “It’s up to each company to determine how much more they’ll pay.”

Other partners in the Furniture Academy include the Franklin Furniture Institute at Mississippi State University and the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo.

“The Furniture Academy will ensure Northeast Mississippi has a skilled, robust workforce to see the demand of the region’s manufacturers, “ said Gov. Phil Bryant. “I am grateful to the local industries, educational systems and community organizations whose partnership made it a reality.”

