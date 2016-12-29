Building sale, donation presents Saltillo with opportunities

By William Moore

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – The ownership of eight buildings in downtown Saltillo quietly switched hands last week.

The long-time absentee owner Bob Weinberg from Cleveland, Ohio, sold four buildings on the north side of Mobile Street to local businessmen. Four buildings across the street, including one set up as a restaurant, were donated to the city of Saltillo.

“I have been renting three buildings for 13 years,” said DB’s Floral owner Danny Brown. “I have wanted to buy these buildings for years, but the owner always wanted to sell (all nine buildings) as a block. I only wanted the ones on this side of the street.”

Brown was able to purchase the building he uses for his floral and gift shop, plus the two smaller buildings he uses for storage. He also purchased the much larger 390 Mobile St., which will soon become the new home of DB’s.

“We had an inspector come by and look at it Tuesday,” Brown said. “We will renovate it, keeping it as original as possible. I hope to be in by next summer, but we are not going to rush things.”

He already has plans to rent his other buildings to retail businesses.

Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith said the generous donation of four buildings and a vacant lot will allow the city to recruit businesses downtown.

“This is a great opportunity for the city, all thanks to the generosity of Mr. Weinberg,” Smith said. “The buildings are not in perfect shape, they all need updating, but structurally, they are in good shape. And one is already fitted out as a restaurant with kitchen fixtures included.”

The other buildings are a former dry cleaners and a smaller building that used to house Iron Clad Tattoo. The fourth building has been occupied by Thomas Electronics for around 25 years.

The donation included a vacant lot behind the city’s new buildings that can be used to build a parking lot. The lack of downtown parking was one of the issues singled out in a vision plan created in October when the city joined the Mississippi Main Street Association.

william.moore@journalinc.com