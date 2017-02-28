Burnsville boy attacked by dogs

Daily Journal

IUKA – A Tishomingo County boy is recovering at a Memphis hospital after being attacked by a pack of dogs Sunday.

The staff at the North Mississippi Medical Center–Iuka Hospital alerted Tishomingo County deputies Sunday about a young boy who had been attacked by dogs. Deputies spoke to the family at the medical center, then went to the County Road 393 Burnsville area to talk to a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

The man said he saw the dogs attacking the boy across the street. He ran over and noticed that the dogs had the boy by the neck, arm and leg. He beat the dogs away and got the child into a car so the mother could drive him to the hospital.

Deputies were able, with the help of the neighbor and others, to find the pack of dogs and put all the dogs down. The child was flown to the Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center, where he is still being treated for the injuries.