Burnsville man charged with felony child abuse

Daily Journal

IUKA – A 24-year-old man was arrested recently for December 2015 injuries to his 6-month-old child.

Brandon Todd Hicks, of 4 County Road 206, Burnsville, was in the Tishomingo County Jail on an aggravated domestic violence charge by the Burnsville Police Department. After he was questioned about the injuries to the child, he was charged with felony child abuse.

Hicks was watching the child at the time the injuries occurred. The infant was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Iuka, then transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The child spent several weeks in Memphis, where doctors diagnosed shaken baby syndrome.

The child has since recovered from the injuries.

Hicks is being held on a total bond of $30,000.