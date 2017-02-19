DENNIS SEID: Tupelo is getting its fill of new restaurants

The restaurant industry is big business: nearly $790 billion in annual sales in the U.S. Mississippi’s portion is small, but $4 billion is still a nice chunk of change.

If you work in Tupelo and spend most of your time in the All-America City like I do, there are plenty of choices, and more are coming.

Whether it’s a blue-plate, meat-and-two (or three) special, a bowl of pho, hot and sour soup, neckbones, catfish, enchiladas, sushi, pizza, gyros, curry duck, burgers, steak or just a good ol’ patty melt, diners can find just about anything.

Well, no Korean, Indian, Ethiopian or other ethnic delights, but maybe one day.

Diversity is a good thing.

And if you’ve driven around Tupelo recently, you’ll notice a lot of construction going on, and most of it is restaurant-related.

Now, a lot of this I cover fairly regularly in my blog, which can be found at djournal.com/bizbuzz/ . I’ve been doing it for nearly 10 years, and over time, I’ve discovered writing about restaurants and retailers gets the most interest.

So I’m on the lookout for food-related news. I’m not the food editor, however – that job belongs to the Journal’s Ginna Parsons.

Eating is something most people do at least three times a day, so of course it’s a popular topic of discussion.

Anyway, driving through town the other day, I tried to keep a running tally of what new restaurants are currently under construction.

The answer is at least six: Jimmy John’s at the former Zip Scripts location on South Gloster; Texas Roadhouse, next to Outback on North Gloster; Fox’s Pizza Den on Coley Road; and Pyro’s Pizza, Which Which and Charlie Grainger’s in the Tupelo Crossroads development at the corner of North Gloster and Barnes Crossing Road.

Chick-Fil-A at Thompson Square is being rebuilt, Krystal on West Main is being renovated and McAlister’s will be moving to the former Atlanta Bread/Bim Bam Burgers location on South Gloster.

Starkville coffee shop Strange Brew is opening this spring near Milam. Starbucks opened a second location in front of Lowe’s last fall.

And at least 14 restaurants have opened in the past year, a blend of local and chain eateries. In no particular order, the list includes Double Barrel Restaurant and Catering, Thirsty Devil (which is a bar as well), Vanelli’s Bistro, Forklift, Acapulco, Anthony’s Neapolitan Pizza, Sax & Jazz Seafood Oyster Place, a second location for Don Julio’s, a third store for Taco Bell, Bella Italy, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Salsarita’s and Sim’s Soul Food Kitchen. I’m sure there are several others I’ve missed.

Another food truck has been added to the scene – A Little Taste of Chicago.

Ichiban got a new owner and reopened as well.

Fast-food chains Burger King, Wendy’s and Hardee’s have renovated some of their locations, too.

And while I’ve only mentioned Tupelo restaurants, there is of course the dynamic dining scene in Oxford to consider. Other up-and-coming hot spots can be found in New Albany, Corinth and Starkville, too.

Just something to digest, pun intended.

