Event Zona to hire 15 for family entertainment center

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Event Zona, the bowling alley/laser tag/inflatables/arcade “family fun center” under construction off North Gloster Street, is taking applications to fill 15 spots.

The facility is located behind IHOP and next to Rita’s Grill. The 36,000-square-foot complex is expected to open in June.

Event Zona says it is “focused primarily on celebration party/event entertainment and socialisation (sic) with full service, upscale food and beverage offerings. Center provides a fantastic atmosphere for parties. We have different options to choose from boutique bowling, laser tag, arcade, inflatables, virtual reality games and pizza buffet with signature dishes, so you can select what best fits your needs.

The available jobs include front desk attendant/multi-tasker/fun ambassador (full- and part-time); operations manager (full-time); and dishwasher (part-timeand hourly).

Complete job descriptions are available at indeed.com .

RUE21 CLOSINGS



Teen retailer Rue21 is closing 400 of its stores in the U.S. The closings represent nearly a third of the company’s nearly 1,200 locations found in malls, outlets and strip centers.

The company is closing 14 of its 24 stores in Mississippi, including two in Northeast Mississippi. The stores in Corinth and Oxford are on the chopping block, but stores in Tupelo and Starkville were spared.

Other stores in the state set to close are in Batesville, Brookhaven, Columbia, Flowood, Greenville, Greenwood, Hattiesburg, McComb, Meridian, Philadelphia and Vicksburg. A location in Robinsonville has already closed.

The Pennsylvania-based company said Saturday, “It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”

No time frame was given for the closings, but retail analysts earlier this month said they expected the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at any time.