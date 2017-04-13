Toyota announces visitor center addition, education grants

Daily Journal

BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota Manufacturing Mississippi announced Thursday an addition to its Blue Springs plant that will provide an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the plant and the way it functions.

At an announcement in Blue Springs that featured several state dignitaries, Toyota Mississippi said it would build a $10 million, 15,000-square-foot visitor and interactive training center.

The addition is set to be complete in mid-2019. In the meantime, beginning May 1, groups will be allowed to take one-hour tours of the plant to see Toyota’s production system.

Toyota also announced donations of $350,000 to various programs across Northeast Mississippi. A $175,000 donation will go to the National Center for Families Learning to create a Toyota Family Learning center in Tupelo. Another $175,000 will go to the Mississippi BEST Robotics program at Mississippi State University.

Among those in attendance Thursday morning were Gov. Phil Bryant, Congressman Trent Kelly and Toyota Vice President of Administration Mike Botkin.

